Ocala — One person was transported to a local hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the 1500 block of E. Silver Springs Boulevard.

At 9:01 a.m. Engine 3, Rescue 3, and Battalion Chief 22 were dispatched to the scene.

Units arrived to find a silver compact vehicle on its roof. The driver was trapped and needed to be extricated. A white pickup truck with minimal damage was parked behind the silver vehicle.

Firefighters used wooden wedges to stabilize the silver vehicle and began extrication.

The driver was removed through the passenger’s side window and transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.