Marion County — Three people — one suspect and two innocent civilians — were injured Wednesday following a high-speed chase with a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. A fourth person was not injured.

The suspect, age 29, whose name has not been released, suffered critical injuries.

The other driver, a 33-year-old female, along with a 10-year-old female, was also transported to a hospital with injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the suspect was driving a pickup west on SR-40 at a high rate of speed, approaching the intersection of SW 80 Avenue, while actively fleeing from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The female driving the second vehicle was turning left from SR-40 onto SW 80 Avenue for a green traffic signal and the third vehicle was traveling south on SW 80 Avenue and was stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of SR-40.

Troopers say that the suspect ran the red light and struck the right front section of the female’s vehicle with the front end of the pickup truck causing debris to strike the third vehicle that was stopped a the red light.

The suspect sustained critical injuries during the crash and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to Shands with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through a public records request, Ocala Post will be requesting the dashcam footage.

The deputy’s name has not been released at this time and it is unclear if the suspect was being pursued on suspicion of a felony or misdemeanor.

The chase occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m in the afternoon.

According to FHP, the investigation is ongoing.

