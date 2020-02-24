Ocala — The Ocala Police Department is currently investigating a Missing Person case involving Shamara T. McCants, 20.
McCants was last seen at “Raw Hyde Live”, located at 718 S. Pine Ave. at approximately 1:20 AM.
Her last contact with anyone was via cell phone at 2:37 AM when she texted a friend.
“As of now (since the text message), McCants has not returned home and she has not had any contact with any friends or family members, nor has she had any posts on her social media account. The family is now very concerned. A case (202000033458) has been generated by our agency and all attempts to locate her have met with negative results,” OPD stated in a press release.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts or events surrounding her evening, please contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, if you see her, call 911.