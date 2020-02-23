The Florida Highway Patrol stated Sunday that nine hours after Eileen Bocca, 48, died from her injuries after being run over by her boyfriend, an arrest has been made.

At approximately 5:05 p.m on Saturday, witnesses saw a black 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck recklessly swerving onto the grass shoulder of southbound I-75 just south of exit 399 in Alachua county.

A white male with short dark hair, later identified as 44-year-old Ryan Le Boss, was driving and the passenger door was open with Bocca hanging out of it.

According to witnesses, Bocca was dragged for several hundred feet while holding onto the door.

Troopers said that when Bocca fell from the pickup, Boss ran over her with the right rear tire.

Boss then fled southbound on I-75 and was last seen exiting at the 390-mile marker (39th Avenue) and exit in an unknown direction.

Bocca was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Nine hours later, Boss was located and apprehended without incident at his residence in Columbia County.

More details will be released as they are made available.