Starting Friday, October 1, 2021, Americans will experience mail service that is even slower than it was in the middle of the pandemic in 2020.

In a statement, The U.S. Postal Service, said, “We will be implementing new service standards for First Class Mail and Periodicals.”

This means First Class Mail traveling from say California to Florida will suffer an extended delivery time. Currently, it takes approximately five days to received a First Class Mail being mailed from California to Florida.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Those who operate e-commerce businesses such as iSmellPennies and those who sell on eBay told Fox News that they are concerned that the new standards will cost them business and/or negative reviews.

The U.S. Postal Service says local mail (same region) should not be affected. Additionally, they said that First Class packages are different from regular First Class Mail (standard-sized letters and flats) and that, they do not expect First Class packages to be affected.

Retailers say they believe they will be affected and have already seen a gross increase in transit times over the past two years.

In addition to extended transit times, the U.S. Postal Service also announced that starting October 3 through December 26, they will temporarily increase prices on all commercial and retail domestic packages because of the holiday season.

Those who plan to shop online for Christmas are urged to plan ahead.