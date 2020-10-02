Ocala, Florida — Ocala Fire Rescue is launching the Ocala Recovery Project (ORP), a complimentary program for addiction rehabilitation.
Funded by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant and the Marion County Hospital District, the ORP was designed to reduce opiate overdose deaths and dependency. Through a systematic approach comprised of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), outpatient treatment, inpatient treatment, and counseling, the ORP addresses participants’ emotional, psychological, and physiological well-being.
The program aims to help recurring overdose patients, new and expectant mothers suffering from substance dependency, Substance Exposed Newborns (SEN), and anyone ready to begin the path toward recovery.
“Addiction can affect anyone, at any time,” said OFR Captain Jesse Blaire. “With a hands-on approach, including emotional support and comprehensive medical care, we are certain that participants will achieve program success.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), opioids are currently the main driver of drug overdose deaths. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, first responders in Marion County received 1,101 calls resulting from overdose or poisoning. Moreover, 1,022 doses of the opiate blocking drug, Narcan, were administered in Marion County during this period.
For details about the ORP, contact Captain Jesse Blaire at 352-266-4769.