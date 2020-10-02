Florida — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announces a fall red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico to open on the following Saturdays and Sundays: Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and Nov. 1.

During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

“I’m excited to announce this additional Gulf red snapper fishing opportunity,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I hope Floridians and visitors can use this extra time to get out on the water and enjoy themselves.”

“The years of collaborative work with stakeholders and partners has resulted in a significant increase in the number of fishing opportunities over the past few years, from just a few days to 51 red snapper fishing days in Gulf state and federal waters this year,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton.

These additional days would not be possible without the State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS). The State Reef Fish Survey was developed specifically to provide more robust data for the management of red snapper and other important reef fish and has allowed FWC the unprecedented opportunity to manage Gulf red snapper in state and federal waters.

Planning to participate in the fall season? Do your part to continue the success of the State Reef Fish Survey. All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location where you can purchase a license.

State Reef Fish Anglers may receive a questionnaire in the mail regarding their reef fish trips as part of Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey. If you receive a survey, please respond whether you fished this season or not or whether you’ve submitted data via other methods.

To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and select “Snappers.”

The federal season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits was June 1 through Aug. 1.