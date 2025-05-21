IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2025-CA-0301
MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
ROYAL ASCOT, DEVELOPMENT LLC F/K/A
COMMONWEALTH STANDARD DEVELOPMENT
LLC; GOLDEN HILLS PROPERTY OWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC.; ASCOT HEATH HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC.; AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, AND UNDER,
AND AGAINST THE HEREIN-NAMED DEFENDANTS
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS,
Defendants.
_____________________________________________________________/
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, AND UNDER,
AND AGAINST THE HEREINNAMED DEFENDANTS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, DEFENDANTS.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following real
property in Marion County, Florida:
Lot 10, Block 2, of A REVISED PORTION OF GOLDEN HILLS TURF AND COUNTRY
CLUB SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 47, of
the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, and all of Lots 8 and 9, Block 2, of GOLDEN
HILLS TURF AND COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as
recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 11, of the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, and a
portion of Lots 6 and 7, Block 2, of GOLDEN HILLS TURF AND COUNTRY CLUB
SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 11, of the
Public Records of Marion County, Florida, lying North of the following described line. Begin at the Northwesterly corner of the VILLAGE AT ASCOT HEALTH, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 4, Pages 194, 195, and 196, of the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, said point being on the Northerly right-of-way line of Northwest 79th Terrace Road and also the point of curvature of a curve which is concave Northeasterly, having a radius of 35.00
feet and a central angle of 86°00’00”; thence Southeasterly along and with the arc of said curve, an arc distance of 52.53 feet to the point of tangency of said curve; thence South 86°17’38” East, along said Northerly right-of-way line, 83.27 feet to the point of curvature of a curve, which is concave Northerly, having a radius of 59.76 feet, and a central angle of 44°26’58”, thence Northeasterly along and with the arc of said curve, an arc distance of 46.36 feet to the point of tangency of said curve; thence continue along said Northerly right-of-way line, North 42°51’54” East, 11.51 feet; thence continue along said Northerly right-of-way line, South 47°08’06” East, 18.26 feet; thence North 28°26'05" East, 62.07 feet; thence North 28°26’05” East, 62.07 feet; thence North 18°28’53” East, 45.19 feet; thence North 82°53’18” East, 86.54 feet; thence South 87°47’41” East, 69.56 feet to an intersection with the East boundary line of Block 2, of GOLDEN HILLS TURF AND
COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “H”,
Page 11, of the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, said intersection being the Terminal Point of the herein described line.
Parcel ID Nos.: 1357-002-007, 1357-002-008, 1357-002-009, 1357-002-010
has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Marion County,
Florida, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, if any, to Gregory A. Sanoba, Esquire, 422 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801, within 30 days of the first publication date of this Notice of Action and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATE: May 19, 2025 GREGORY C. HARRELL
Clerk of Court and Comptroller
By: Deputy Clerk