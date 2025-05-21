IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2025-CA-0301

MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

v.

ROYAL ASCOT, DEVELOPMENT LLC F/K/A

COMMONWEALTH STANDARD DEVELOPMENT

LLC; GOLDEN HILLS PROPERTY OWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC.; ASCOT HEATH HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC.; AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, AND UNDER,

AND AGAINST THE HEREIN-NAMED DEFENDANTS

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS,

Defendants.

_____________________________________________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, AND UNDER,

AND AGAINST THE HEREINNAMED DEFENDANTS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, DEFENDANTS.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following real

property in Marion County, Florida:

Lot 10, Block 2, of A REVISED PORTION OF GOLDEN HILLS TURF AND COUNTRY

CLUB SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 47, of

the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, and all of Lots 8 and 9, Block 2, of GOLDEN

HILLS TURF AND COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as

recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 11, of the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, and a

portion of Lots 6 and 7, Block 2, of GOLDEN HILLS TURF AND COUNTRY CLUB

SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 11, of the

Public Records of Marion County, Florida, lying North of the following described line. Begin at the Northwesterly corner of the VILLAGE AT ASCOT HEALTH, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 4, Pages 194, 195, and 196, of the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, said point being on the Northerly right-of-way line of Northwest 79th Terrace Road and also the point of curvature of a curve which is concave Northeasterly, having a radius of 35.00

feet and a central angle of 86°00’00”; thence Southeasterly along and with the arc of said curve, an arc distance of 52.53 feet to the point of tangency of said curve; thence South 86°17’38” East, along said Northerly right-of-way line, 83.27 feet to the point of curvature of a curve, which is concave Northerly, having a radius of 59.76 feet, and a central angle of 44°26’58”, thence Northeasterly along and with the arc of said curve, an arc distance of 46.36 feet to the point of tangency of said curve; thence continue along said Northerly right-of-way line, North 42°51’54” East, 11.51 feet; thence continue along said Northerly right-of-way line, South 47°08’06” East, 18.26 feet; thence North 28°26'05" East, 62.07 feet; thence North 28°26’05” East, 62.07 feet; thence North 18°28’53” East, 45.19 feet; thence North 82°53’18” East, 86.54 feet; thence South 87°47’41” East, 69.56 feet to an intersection with the East boundary line of Block 2, of GOLDEN HILLS TURF AND

COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “H”,

Page 11, of the Public Records of Marion County, Florida, said intersection being the Terminal Point of the herein described line.

Parcel ID Nos.: 1357-002-007, 1357-002-008, 1357-002-009, 1357-002-010

has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Marion County,

Florida, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, if any, to Gregory A. Sanoba, Esquire, 422 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801, within 30 days of the first publication date of this Notice of Action and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATE: May 19, 2025 GREGORY C. HARRELL

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

By: Deputy Clerk