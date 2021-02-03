Pasco County — A man with the tattoo of Florida on his forehead gives a new meaning to the term “Florida Man.” Judging from his photo, he might have misused more than just 9-1-1.

He was frustrated that he had to walk home and was arrested after he called 9-1-1.

According to the arrest affidavit, Matthew Leatham, 22, couldn’t get a ride home Sunday and called 9-1-1 to ask for a ride.

Leatham cursed at the dispatcher, who in turn gave him the non-emergency phone number.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

A deputy responded to Leatham’s location and offered to call him a taxi. However, Leatham told the deputy that he was broke and didn’t have any money.

According to the deputy, Leatham began to walk in the direction where he lives and, again, dialed 9-1-1.

Leatham wasn’t having an emergency therefore the deputy arrested him.

Leatham was charged with Misuse of the 911 System and Possession of Marijuana, which was found on his body after the arrest.

Leatham told the deputy that he didn’t know the substance in his pocket was marijuana.

He was released on $300 bond.