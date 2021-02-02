Effective February 2, 2021, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
The CDC has issued an order that requires face masks to be worn by all travelers while on public transportation, including children over the age of two.
There has also been controversy after Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested that everyone should wear two masks. In April of 2020, during a nationally broadcast interview, he told the public that masks were not necessary.
On January 25, in an interview with Today host, Savannah Guthrie, discussing the new coronavirus variants and mask protection, Fauci said, “If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective and that’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”
Following his comments, a Vermont man, identified as Chad, recorded and posted a video he said he feels shows that masks are not as effective as they are made out to me. The video was posted on Facebook and the social media giant quickly removed sharing capabilities.
The new CDC order does not require the use of double masks, but some fear it might in the future.