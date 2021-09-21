MSNBC host Joy Reid, who has a strong history of being racist towards white people, during a broadcast on Monday stated that the reason that people who care about the disappearance and murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito is because they suffer from “missing white woman syndrome.”

Reid stated, “On Sunday human remains believed to be Petito’s were found in a national park in Wyoming. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow to confirm the identity. Now it goes without saying that no family should ever have to endure that kind of pain, and the Petito family certainly deserves answers and justice. But the way this story has captivated the nation has many wondering, why not the same media attention when people of color go missing?

Well, the answer actually has a name, ‘missing white woman syndrome.’”

The term ‘missing white woman syndrome’ was invented by another black woman and NBC reporter, Gwen Eiffel, who passed away in 2016.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Reid says that white people obsess over missing white women but do not care when blacks go missing.

Reid also compared Petito’s case to a missing geologist, Daniel Robinson. However, the cases are nothing alike. Reid insinuated that Robinson’s case has not received any media attention, but that accusation was also false.

Robinson was last seen leaving a Buckeye, Arizona job site nearly three months ago.

Daniel’s car and a few of his personal belongings were found a month after he had disappeared. During the investigation, a human skull was found in the same area where Robinson went missing. However, detectives ran tests and found the skull was not Daniel’s.

After months of searching and mounting costs, the search was called off. Robinson’s father, who had hired a private investigator, also returned home due to the cost of the investigation, citing that he did not have all the resources in the world to keep looking.

CNN host Don Lemon, who was investigated for sexual misconduct, says that Petito’s boyfriend, who has been named as a person of interest, was allowed to walk because he is white. Lemon said a black person would never be allowed to do that or hide behind an attorney.