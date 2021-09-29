Marion County — On October 19, 2021, Marion County commissioners are scheduled to give final approval for a massive development that will happen on County Road 484 and I-75 near the Pilot station. Just west of the intersection at Southwest 20th Street.

An area already heavily riddled with massive amounts of traffic and car accidents.

SummerGlen residents are not happy about the proposed plan but say their complaints have fallen on deaf ears since commissioners already have their minds made up before a meeting ever takes place.

Residents say that Marco Polo’s plan to build a massive 320-unit apartment complex and 2.2 million square feet of commercial space is not a good match for that area for obvious reasons, namely traffic jams.

In an email, resident Jim Walters, wrote, “As always, money talks and the taxpayers get the shaft, yet people vote these yahoos in over and over again.”

According to records, Marco Polo was already approved for 6 million square feet of commercial space in that area but Marco Polo is petitioning to roll it back to 2.2 million to include the apartment complex.

The plan has already been approved by the zoning board.

This is in addition to a project that will destroy 221 acres next to SummerGlen and make way for 841 houses.