Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who placed a child in danger while fleeing from a traffic stop on a dirt bike.

According to OPD, the man was riding a dirt bike in the area of NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and State Road 40 when officers attempted to stop him.

The man then fled from OPD officers.

Upon reviewing cameras in the area, officers learned that the man had a small child on the front of the dirt bike.

If you recognize this person, OPD asks that you call Officer Kelly at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000!