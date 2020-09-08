The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they are taking bids and have set aside over $500,000 to have new fencing and razor wire installed around the jail.
The decision comes after an inmate, Alexander Wayne Phillip, 20, who had recently been released, attempted to break out another inmate, Ronald Hasty.
Officials say that in July, after being released, Phillip used bolt cutters to cut through a small section of fencing. Phillip then went to the window where Hasty was being held and began smashing the window but got spooked and ran off.
The jail is currently surrounded by fence and razor wire but officials say they want to reinforce it.
The only inmate to ever escape was Yarnell Bagley.