Aunt Fannie’s, a popular Belleview restaurant, located at 6147 Abshier Boulevard, Belleview, was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:05 a.m, Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched after a Good Samaritan saw smoke and called 911.

According to a press release, MCFR Belleview Engine Company #18 arrived on the scene at 12:09 a.m to find smoke and flames emitting through the roof of the structure.

At that time, firefighter/paramedics from Rescue #18 forced entry into the business to ensure no one was trapped inside.

A short time later, units from Silver Springs Shores Station #17, Rolling Greens Station #18, Spruce Creek Station #30, and Villages of Marion Station #10 arrived to assist with the blaze. These units

In a press release, MCFR wrote, “The fire was in the attic space and had compromised the roof. The air handler on the roof had fallen into the structure. Evacuation tones were initiated, all firefighters were accounted for and a second alarm was struck. Division 1 arrived on scene, assumed command and directed District Captain #3 as operations and District Captain #5 as interior operations. Additional units from Shady Station #16 and Anthony Station #1 arrived as part of the second alarm assignments.”

Firefighters called the fire under control at 12:56 a.m.

Officials said that a total of 41 firefighters and 7 suppression units (DC3, L1, E18, E28, E17, R518, R18, HR1, HR2, Div1, MCFR Safety, E16, E10, R10, Chap100, A103, D100, D104) were assigned to battle the blaze.

The restaurant was a total loss, but the owners say they will rebuild.

On Facebook the owners wrote:

“Last night at approx 11 pm…..Aunt Fannie’s caught on fire. It was determined by the Fire Marshall to be an accident. Aunt Fannie’s was my husband’s life’s work. He started the restaurant when he was 23, he’s now 62. This was not just a building. It is a family. My husband has provided great food, at low prices for over 39 years. He is the best man I know. We must stand together during this time of tragedy. We will rise out of the ashes and become stronger!!! We will start rebuilding immediately. Aunt Fannie’s family please stay with us!!! We need you now more than ever.”

Thank you,

AJ and Kathy Umland

The fire is under investigation by the MCFR Fire Marshal Office. Foul play is not suspected.

No injuries were reported during the fire.