Marion County is reporting 193 COVID-19 cases — 189 residents and four non-residents — as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:

33-year-old male from Ocala

34-year-old female from Nevada

39-year-old female from Ocala

42-year-old male from Ocala

43-year-old male from Ocala

52-year-old female from Ocala

66-year-old female from Summerfield

So far, 5,179 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 4,865 were negative. Individuals who tested positive for the virus have ranged in age from 1 to 96. Five Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19. Marion’s positive test rate is 3.7 percent; Florida’s positive test rate is 8 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Based on new CDC guidelines, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is expanding COVID-19 testing opportunities.

As of Monday, May 4, the department will begin testing anyone who may want to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and other higher-risk persons will still have priority for testing slots.

Testing is by appointment only; call the DOH-Marion COVID-19 Call Center at 352-644-2590 to be scheduled for a COVID-19 test. Testing sites scheduled through the call center include the DOH-Marion Ocala office (1801 SE 32nd Ave.) and the College of Central Florida Hampton Center (1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala).

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced Monday that the Florida Division of Emergency Management received the first shipment of 200,000 antibody tests. These antibody tests will be essential in determining how widespread COVID-19 is in asymptomatic individuals and in helping individuals return to their jobs.

As of May 5, Marion County DOH had not received any antibody tests.

For more detailed information on all Marion cases, view Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.