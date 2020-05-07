Two Polk County sheriff’s deputies, whose names have not yet been released, are under review after a video clip surfaced that shows one of the deputies punching a handcuffed man in the face.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the video and are taking this matter seriously.
Sheriff Grady Judd, who is known for his no-nonsense policies and media transparency, says he does not tolerate the misconduct of his deputies.
Ocala Post requested the arrest affidavit of the suspect and those details will be released when they are made available. Additionally, the body cam video has been requested and might shed more light on the events leading up to the arrest.
Witnesses in the area said that the man who was arrested was “lippy” but in no way resisted arrest. Witnesses also said the deputy continued to punch the man once he was placed in the backseat of the patrol car.
Witnesses say that the first deputy to arrive on the scene had instructed the man in the green shirt to leave, but when a second deputy arrived, that deputy became confrontational and escalated the situation.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey told Ocala Post that they are looking into the matter and they will release more information as soon as they can.
This is a developing story.
Full video courtesy of Facebook user Unique Occenna