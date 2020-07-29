Marion County – Students and parents alike normally pack the auditorium at Marion Technical Institute for the annual Marion County Student Media Festival. Not this year, though, because of COVID-19 concerns.
Instead, the 19th annual event airs on Marion County Public Schools’ YouTube Channel (https://youtu.be/d59u_GwhMmY) this Friday at 7 p.m. It also hits the airwaves of the Marion Education Channel at 7 p.m Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m Sunday.
The Festival, underwritten with community donations and organized by local educators, showcases the outstanding work created by video production students throughout Marion County Public Schools at all grade levels. Returning Platinum partners this year include the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute and the Public Education Foundation of Marion County, along with presenting sponsor Cox Communications.
This year, students submitted 335 entries from 28 different schools (16 elementary, six middle, and six high). In March, nearly three dozen industry experts judged the entries in 12 categories and four age groups.
Certificates and awards will be delivered to students at winning schools, along with four “Best of Show” prizes for grade levels K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Best of Show honors include trophies, bragging rights and $1,000 cash prizes for schools.
This year’s host is Kristin Giannas, a meteorologist and morning traffic anchor for FOX35 in Orlando. Kristin covered the Ocala/Marion County area as a reporter for WCJB TV20 (Gainesville) and WKMG CBS 6 (Orlando). She’s a Gator, having graduated from the University of Florida with her bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications and News Broadcasting. Her certificate in operational meteorology comes from Mississippi State University.
For more information call 352-671-7555.