On July 24, Ocala police officer Owens responded to the 1600 block of NW 20th Avenue in order to assist the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in locating and apprehending a wanted suspect.

According to a press release, as Owens walked around the residence and into a back yard, he saw sedan with no tag parked in the yard and a male was standing in front of the sedan. When the man saw the officer he started to walk away from the vehicle.

Moments later, the man, later identified as Quiandre Street, 21, turned to look at Owens, who was in full patrol uniform, and when Owens began to walk in Street’s direction, he turned towards Owens, reached into his waistband, and pulled out a firearm.

Authorities said Street continued to turn towards the officer with the firearm in his right hand, while pointing it at him.

The arrest affidavit states that Street continued to walk in a quick manner and eventually crouched down and took cover behind a large tree in the yard.

Officer Owens yelled “gun, gun” to warn other officers on scene that the suspect was armed.

At that time, Street jumped up and began to run away from the scene. Street ran north through several back yards, at which time Ownes began to pursue Street on foot but lost visual contact.

OPD states that an “open-air sniff” was conducted on the vehicle that was parked in the yard. The report states that a K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle turned up a large amount of men’s clothing, debit/credit cards with Street’s name on them, an empty gun box labeled “Taurus” with Street’s name written on it, and a receipt from the purchase of this gun from Rural King. The vehicle came back as registered to Street.

There was no mention of drugs being found in the vehicle.

OPD said that probable cause was developed for the arrest of Street for the firearm offense and a BOLO was sent out to local Law enforcement to attempt to locate Street.

The next day, Officer Hollingsworth responded to Walmart located at 2600 SW 19th Ave. Rd. in reference to a retail theft. When Hollingsworth arrived and made contact with the suspected thief, he discovered it was Street.

Street was arrested and transported to the Marion County jail.

He was charged with Retail Theft, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

Officers were not at the address to look for Street. They were actually searching for Patricia Pete, 53. Police had received information that Pete, who was wanted for possession of cocaine, was at the residence Sumter County residence.