Dunkin’ announced Thursday that the Massachusetts-based company will be closing 800 of its stores by the end of 2020. Additionally, the company said they “may also close” 350 locations outside the U.S.
The closures include 450 locations in Speedway gas stations. The company terminated its relationship with Speedway owner Hess and those locations will be closed for good.
A spokesperson for the company said that sales have been steadily declining for nearly a year but the shutdown due to COVID-19 was the nail in the coffin.
The company said they will release a list of all locations set to close later this year.