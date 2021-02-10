Ocala, Florida —The Florida Department of Health in Marion County wants Zuber area residents to be aware that a raccoon in their area has tested positive for rabies. People who live or work in the Zuber area, particularly those who live south of Northwest 69th Street, west of Northwest 38th Avenue, north of Northwest 45th Street, and east of Northwest 57th Avenue, should maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in the area.

An animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not received a rabies vaccination. Domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated; rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations. This notice is designed to give public awareness but should not give residents a false sense of security if their area has not been named.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

– Avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Never handle unfamiliar animals (wild or domestic), even if they appear friendly.

– Do not feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or trash.

– Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

– Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come into contact with wild animals.

– Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might encounter people and pets.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to your county health department. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate veterinary assistance for the animal, and contact your county’s Animal Services department.