Marion County — According to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, the first four years of the Penny Sales Tax generated $167 million to fund public safety improvements and road projects throughout the county.

Now, the county wants residents to pass another penny sales tax referendum to collect an estimated $200 million in revenue.

From 2017-2020, well over $26 million of the $167 million was allocated for the sheriff’s office for new vehicles, a new evidence building, computer servers, a new helicopter that cost taxpayers $4,352,119, as well as other equipment. The $26 million is in addition to the amount of taxes citizens already pay to fund public servants and many residents say they feel like they are paying twice.

The projected 2021-2024 funds that will be given to the sheriff’s office are as follows:

Marion County Jail

Marion County Jail

Cost:$8,680,604 The price tag includes plans for a new perimeter security fence; updated plumbing and sewer systems; air conditioning system upgrades; emergency power upgrades; new stucco, paint, and window seals; efficient LED lighting; electronic cell door controls; updates to kitchen and medical facilities; boiler replacements and more.

Patrol Vehicles Cost: $13,077,321

The Sheriff’s Office plans to continue its vehicle replacement plan for its fleet. The replacement will include patrol vehicles, which includes being all SUVs being updated to all-wheel-drive.

Vehicles for evidence technicians, civil process staff, and others that MCSO says have not been updated since 2007-2008.

Refurbish 188 new patrol vehicles and 50 other vehicles for staff, inmate transport, and emergency management use. ​Facilities Construction Cost: $11,413,996

MCSO is still constructing a new evidence building

MSCO also wants to build a new hangar and special operations building, as well as a new gun range and driving pad.

​ Construction on the new evidence facility as well as demolishing and repaving the site of the old building began in 2019-2020. Training facilities are scheduled to be built in 2020-2022. The hangar / special ops building will begin construction 2021-2022. ​Mobile Command Unit Cost: $1,331,000

Mobile Command Unit will replace the existing vehicle which MCSO says is nearly 20 years old.

The rig is to be acquired in 2021-2022 ​Computer servers and Data Storage Cost: $1,747,500