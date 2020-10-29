Marion County — According to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, the first four years of the Penny Sales Tax generated $167 million to fund public safety improvements and road projects throughout the county.
Now, the county wants residents to pass another penny sales tax referendum to collect an estimated $200 million in revenue.
From 2017-2020, well over $26 million of the $167 million was allocated for the sheriff’s office for new vehicles, a new evidence building, computer servers, a new helicopter that cost taxpayers $4,352,119, as well as other equipment. The $26 million is in addition to the amount of taxes citizens already pay to fund public servants and many residents say they feel like they are paying twice.
The projected 2021-2024 funds that will be given to the sheriff’s office are as follows:
Marion County Jail
Cost:$8,680,604
- The price tag includes plans for a new perimeter security fence; updated plumbing and sewer systems; air conditioning system upgrades; emergency power upgrades; new stucco, paint, and window seals; efficient LED lighting; electronic cell door controls; updates to kitchen and medical facilities; boiler replacements and more.
Patrol Vehicles
Cost: $13,077,321
- The Sheriff’s Office plans to continue its vehicle replacement plan for its fleet. The replacement will include patrol vehicles, which includes being all SUVs being updated to all-wheel-drive.
- Vehicles for evidence technicians, civil process staff, and others that MCSO says have not been updated since 2007-2008.
- Refurbish 188 new patrol vehicles and 50 other vehicles for staff, inmate transport, and emergency management use.
Facilities Construction
Cost: $11,413,996
- MCSO is still constructing a new evidence building
- MSCO also wants to build a new hangar and special operations building, as well as a new gun range and driving pad.
- Construction on the new evidence facility as well as demolishing and repaving the site of the old building began in 2019-2020. Training facilities are scheduled to be built in 2020-2022. The hangar / special ops building will begin construction 2021-2022.
Mobile Command Unit
Cost: $1,331,000
- Mobile Command Unit will replace the existing vehicle which MCSO says is nearly 20 years old.
- The rig is to be acquired in 2021-2022
Computer servers and Data Storage
Cost: $1,747,500
- Upgrades to fiber optics and network; including servers, switches, and a new phone system for the main operations center, district offices, and county jail.
- Part of the data storage is for emails, dashcam, and bodycam video
- In 2017-2020 MCSO was given $4,285,446 for this project. Some improvements have been completed, however, the county says the upgrades will continue through 2023-2024.
Road project review for 2017-2020
Northwest 49th/35th Street Phase 2B and 2C
A new four-lane roadway from Northwest 44th Avenue to the Ocala city limits, including an interchange at I-75. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic development in the area.
-
Cost: $47,000,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $26,575,000
-
Length: 1.2mi
-
Status: In Progress
A four-phased project that includes a new four-lane from Southwest 95th Street to Southwest 42nd Street, boosting traffic capacity.
-
Cost: $20,431,120
-
Sales Tax Funding $12,297,849
-
Length: 5mi
-
Status: In Progress
A new four-lane roadway from 1.1 mile south of Hwy 484 to Marion Oaks Trail. This project is another phase of the SW 49th Avenue corridor.
-
Cost: $11,060,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $11,060,000
-
Length: 1.5mi
-
Status: In Progress
Rehabilitation from County Road 316 to County Road 318.
-
Cost: $5,074,391
-
Sales Tax Funding $5,074,391
-
Length: 9.9mi
-
Status: Complete
Adding two lanes to Highway 484 from Marion Oaks Pass to Marion Oaks Course, improving traffic capacity, and flow along this congested corridor.
-
Cost: $8,900,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $8,900,000
-
Length: 1.5mi
-
Status: In Progress
Rehabilitation from County Road 329 to US 441
-
Cost: $3,088,885
-
Sales Tax Funding $3,088,885
-
Length: 5.2mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from the Levy County line to U.S. Hwy 27
-
Cost: $3,316,071
-
Sales Tax Funding $3,316,071
-
Length: 7.1mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from Southeast 95th Street Road to Southeast 24th Street Road
-
Cost: $3,300,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $3,300,000
-
Length: 5.5mi
-
Status: In Progress
Rehabilitation from County Road 42 to Southeast 95th Street Road
-
Cost: $3,111,088
-
Sales Tax Funding $3,111,088
-
Length: 7.6mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from Marion Oaks Manor between 56th Terrace Road and 56th Court to Marion Oaks Manor between 31st Court and SW 29th Court Road
-
Cost: $1,722,823
-
Sales Tax Funding $1,722,823
-
Length: 3.7mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from County Road 315 to west of the Eureka Bridge
-
Cost: $2,315,171
-
Sales Tax Funding $2,315,171
-
Length: 4mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from the Levy County line to U.S. Highway 27.
-
Cost: $2,095,189
-
Sales Tax Funding $2,095,189
-
Length: 4.1mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from U.S. Highway 441 to County Road 25.
-
Cost: $1,500,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $275,859
-
Length: 3.7mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from Maricamp Road southwest to Oak Road.
-
Cost: $441,676
-
Sales Tax Funding $441,676
-
Length: 1.1mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from I-75 to U.S. Highway 441.
-
Cost: $1,037,133
-
Sales Tax Funding $1,037,133
-
Length: 2.8mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from County Road 475A to County Road 475.
-
Cost: $575,168
-
Sales Tax Funding $575,168
-
Length: 1.1mi
-
Status: Complete
Rehabilitation from Southwest 95th Street to Southwest 66th Street
-
Cost: $813,394
-
Sales Tax Funding $813,394
-
Length: 3.11mi
-
Status: Complete
Emerald Road Extension
A new two-lane roadway from SE 92nd Loop to the existing terminus at Florida Northern Railroad.
This will create a continuous corridor from east Maricamp Road to SE 92nd Loop.
Besides adding traffic-carrying capacity for southeastern Marion County and Silver Springs Shores, this new corridor will provide relief to the intersection of SE Maricamp Road and SE 58th Avenue.
-
Cost: $11,097,945
-
Sales Tax Funding $409,622
-
Length: 1.8mi
-
Status: In Progress
Design phase to add two lanes to NW 80th Ave/70th Ave Rd. from SR40 to 0.5mi north of US 27.
-
Cost: $2,297,963
-
Sales Tax Funding $2,297,963
-
Length: 4.2mi
-
Status: In Progress
Road widening from 1300ft south of Hwy 40 to 1500ft north of Hwy 40, with signalization, added at Hwy 40.
-
Cost: $5,350,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $5,350,000
-
Length: 0.8mi
-
Status: In Progress
Road widening from 1300ft south of US 27 to 1500ft north of US 27, with signalization, added at US 27.
-
Cost: $6,710,000
-
Sales Tax Funding $6,710,000
-
Length: 0.78mi
-
Status: In Progress
Road projects for 2021-2024
A new four-lane roadway from Northwest 44th Avenue to the Ocala city limits, including an interchange at I-75. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic development in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $5,875,000
-
Length: 2.3mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Adding two lanes from 0.19mi north of SR40 to 0.5mi north of US 27. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $32,825,000
-
Length: 3.76mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Southwest 49th Avenue South Segment F — A new four-lane divided roadway from Marion Oaks Manor to 0.7mi south of CR 484. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $5,919,449
-
Length: 1.6mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Southwest 49th Avenue North — A new two-lane divided roadway from Marion Oaks Trail to SW 95th Street. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $23,023,214
-
Length: 3.4mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Additional two lanes from Southwest 80th Street to 0.5mi north of Southwest 38th Street.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $19,817,914
-
Length: 3.7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southwest 95th Avenue Road to Southwest 80th Avenue
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $992,783
-
Length: 2.5mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southwest 49th Avenue Road to Southwest Highway 484.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $2,099,948
-
Length: 3.4mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Northwest 160th Avenue to Northwest 145th Avenue Road.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $741,307
-
Length: 1.9mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 100th Street.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $641,354
-
Length: 2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Anthony Road to Northeast Jacksonville Road.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $360,000
-
Length: 1.2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 1st Street Road to SR 40.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,585,390
-
Length: 2.3mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 180th Avenue Road to East Highway 40.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $2,249,209
-
Length: 4.7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from South Magnolia Avenue to South Pine Avenue.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $902,383
-
Length: 2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast Highway 42 to Southeast Highway 484.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,464,763
-
Length: 3.1mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 147th Street to Southeast Highway 42.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $706,121
-
Length: 1.8mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from South Highway 441 to Southeast 105th Avenue.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,888,666
-
Length: 2.8mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 110th Street to Southeast Highway 464.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,825,746
-
Length: 7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 64th Avenue Road to Oak Road.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,834,224
-
Length: 4.3mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Highway 329 to I-75.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,410,240
-
Length: 3.2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from East Highway 40 to Northeast Highway 314.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,825,746
-
Length: 7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 96th Place.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $304,000
-
Length: 0.8mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 96th Place.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $252,000
-
Length: 0.6mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Northeast 29th Street to Northeast 35th Street.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $172,000
-
Length: 0.4mi
-
Status: Upcoming
If you want more information, including a breakdown of how your tax dollars are being spent on public safety and other areas, click here.