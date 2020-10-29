Marion County pushing hard for voters to pass penny sales tax

Marion County — According to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, the first four years of the Penny Sales Tax generated $167 million to fund public safety improvements and road projects throughout the county.

Now, the county wants residents to pass another penny sales tax referendum to collect an estimated $200 million in revenue.

From 2017-2020, well over $26 million of the $167 million was allocated for the sheriff’s office for new vehicles, a new evidence building, computer servers, a new helicopter that cost taxpayers $4,352,119, as well as other equipment. The $26 million is in addition to the amount of taxes citizens already pay to fund public servants and many residents say they feel like they are paying twice.

The projected 2021-2024 funds that will be given to the sheriff’s office are as follows:

Marion County Jail

Cost:$8,680,604

  • The price tag includes plans for a new perimeter security fence; updated plumbing and sewer systems; air conditioning system upgrades; emergency power upgrades; new stucco, paint, and window seals; efficient LED lighting; electronic cell door controls; updates to kitchen and medical facilities; boiler replacements and more.

Patrol Vehicles

Cost: $13,077,321

  • The Sheriff’s Office plans to continue its vehicle replacement plan for its fleet. The replacement will include patrol vehicles, which includes being all SUVs being updated to all-wheel-drive.
  • Vehicles for evidence technicians, civil process staff, and others that MCSO says have not been updated since 2007-2008.
  • Refurbish 188 new patrol vehicles and 50 other vehicles for staff, inmate transport, and emergency management use.

Facilities Construction

Cost: $11,413,996

  • MCSO is still constructing a new evidence building
  • MSCO also wants to build a new hangar and special operations building, as well as a new gun range and driving pad.
  • Construction on the new evidence facility as well as demolishing and repaving the site of the old building began in 2019-2020. Training facilities are scheduled to be built in 2020-2022. The hangar / special ops building will begin construction 2021-2022.

Mobile Command Unit

Cost: $1,331,000

  • Mobile Command Unit will replace the existing vehicle which MCSO says is nearly 20 years old.
  • The rig is to be acquired in 2021-2022
Mobile command unit

Computer servers and Data Storage

Cost: $1,747,500

  • Upgrades to fiber optics and network; including servers, switches, and a new phone system for the main operations center, district offices, and county jail.
  • Part of the data storage is for emails, dashcam, and bodycam video
  • In 2017-2020 MCSO was given $4,285,446 for this project. Some improvements have been completed, however, the county says the upgrades will continue through 2023-2024.

Road project review for 2017-2020

Northwest 49th/35th Street Phase 2B and 2C

A new four-lane roadway from Northwest 44th Avenue to the Ocala city limits, including an interchange at I-75. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic development in the area.

  • Cost: $47,000,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $26,575,000

  • Length: 1.2mi

  • Status: In Progress

Southwest 49th/40th Ave Phase 1, 1A, 2, 3

A four-phased project that includes a new four-lane from Southwest 95th Street to Southwest 42nd Street, boosting traffic capacity.

  • Cost: $20,431,120

  • Sales Tax Funding $12,297,849

  • Length: 5mi

  • Status: In Progress

Southwest 49th Avenue South
Segments A & E

A new four-lane roadway from 1.1 mile south of Hwy 484 to Marion Oaks Trail. This project is another phase of the SW 49th Avenue corridor.

  • Cost: $11,060,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $11,060,000

  • Length: 1.5mi

  • Status: In Progress

Northeast County Road 315

Rehabilitation from County Road 316 to County Road 318.

  • Cost: $5,074,391

  • Sales Tax Funding $5,074,391

  • Length: 9.9mi

  • Status: Complete

County Road 484

Adding two lanes to Highway 484 from Marion Oaks Pass to Marion Oaks Course, improving traffic capacity, and flow along this congested corridor.

  • Cost: $8,900,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $8,900,000

  • Length: 1.5mi

  • Status: In Progress

Northwest Gainesville Road   (C.R. 25A)

Rehabilitation from County Road 329 to US 441

  • Cost: $3,088,885

  • Sales Tax Funding $3,088,885

  • Length: 5.2mi

  • Status: Complete

County Road 464B

Rehabilitation from the Levy County line to U.S. Hwy 27

  • Cost: $3,316,071

  • Sales Tax Funding $3,316,071

  • Length: 7.1mi

  • Status: Complete

South Highway 314A

Rehabilitation from Southeast 95th Street Road to Southeast 24th Street Road

  • Cost: $3,300,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $3,300,000

  • Length: 5.5mi

  • Status: In Progress

Southeast 182nd Avenue Road

Rehabilitation from County Road 42 to Southeast 95th Street Road

  • Cost: $3,111,088

  • Sales Tax Funding $3,111,088

  • Length: 7.6mi

  • Status: Complete

Marion Oaks Boulevard

Rehabilitation from Marion Oaks Manor between 56th Terrace Road and 56th Court to Marion Oaks Manor between 31st Court and SW 29th Court Road

  • Cost: $1,722,823

  • Sales Tax Funding $1,722,823

  • Length: 3.7mi

  • Status: Complete

County Road 316

Rehabilitation from County Road 315 to west of the Eureka Bridge 

  • Cost: $2,315,171

  • Sales Tax Funding $2,315,171

  • Length: 4mi

  • Status: Complete

County Road 326

Rehabilitation from the Levy County line to U.S. Highway 27.

  • Cost: $2,095,189

  • Sales Tax Funding $2,095,189

  • Length: 4.1mi

  • Status: Complete

County Road 42

Rehabilitation from U.S. Highway 441 to County Road 25.

  • Cost: $1,500,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $275,859

  • Length: 3.7mi

  • Status: Complete

Emerald Road

Rehabilitation from Maricamp Road southwest to Oak Road.

  • Cost: $441,676

  • Sales Tax Funding $441,676

  • Length: 1.1mi

  • Status: Complete

County Road 320

Rehabilitation from I-75 to U.S. Highway 441.

  • Cost: $1,037,133

  • Sales Tax Funding $1,037,133

  • Length: 2.8mi

  • Status: Complete

Southwest 107th Place (CR475B)

Rehabilitation from County Road 475A to County Road 475.

  • Cost: $575,168

  • Sales Tax Funding $575,168

  • Length: 1.1mi

  • Status: Complete

Southwest 38th Avenue

Rehabilitation from Southwest 95th Street to Southwest 66th Street

  • Cost: $813,394

  • Sales Tax Funding $813,394

  • Length: 3.11mi

  • Status: Complete

Emerald Road Extension

A new two-lane roadway from SE 92nd Loop to the existing terminus at Florida Northern Railroad.

This will create a continuous corridor from east Maricamp Road to SE 92nd Loop.

Besides adding traffic-carrying capacity for southeastern Marion County and Silver Springs Shores, this new corridor will provide relief to the intersection of SE Maricamp Road and SE 58th Avenue.

  • Cost: $11,097,945

  • Sales Tax Funding $409,622

  • Length: 1.8mi

  • Status: In Progress

NW 80th Ave / 70th Ave Rd.

Design phase to add two lanes to NW 80th Ave/70th Ave Rd. from SR40 to 0.5mi north of US 27.

  • Cost: $2,297,963

  • Sales Tax Funding $2,297,963

  • Length: 4.2mi

  • Status: In Progress

NW/SW 80th Ave at Hwy 40

Road widening from 1300ft south of Hwy 40 to 1500ft north of Hwy 40, with signalization, added at Hwy 40.

  • Cost: $5,350,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $5,350,000

  • Length: 0.8mi

  • Status: In Progress

NW 70th Avenue at US 27

Road widening from 1300ft south of US 27 to 1500ft north of US 27, with signalization, added at US 27.

  • Cost: $6,710,000

  • Sales Tax Funding $6,710,000

  • Length: 0.78mi

  • Status: In Progress

Road projects for 2021-2024

Northwest 49th/35th Street Phase 3B

 

 

A new four-lane roadway from Northwest 44th Avenue to the Ocala city limits, including an interchange at I-75. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic development in the area.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $5,875,000

  • Length: 2.3mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest 80th / 70th Avenue

Adding two lanes from 0.19mi north of SR40 to 0.5mi north of US 27. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $32,825,000

  • Length: 3.76mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southwest 49th Avenue South Segment F — A new four-lane divided roadway from Marion Oaks Manor to 0.7mi south of CR 484. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $5,919,449

  • Length: 1.6mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southwest 49th Avenue North — A new two-lane divided roadway from Marion Oaks Trail to SW 95th Street. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $23,023,214

  • Length: 3.4mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southwest 80th Avenue

Additional two lanes from Southwest 80th Street to 0.5mi north of Southwest 38th Street.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $19,817,914

  • Length: 3.7mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southwest 31st Street / Southwest 34th Place

Road resurfacing from Southwest 95th Avenue Road to Southwest 80th Avenue

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $992,783

  • Length: 2.5mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Marion Oaks Manor

Road resurfacing from Southwest 49th Avenue Road to Southwest Highway 484.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $2,099,948

  • Length: 3.4mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest 112th Place Road / Northwest 96th Place

Road resurfacing from Northwest 160th Avenue to Northwest 145th Avenue Road.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $741,307

  • Length: 1.9mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest 60th Avenue

Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 100th Street.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $641,354

  • Length: 2mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest / Northeast 42nd St.

Road resurfacing from West Anthony Road to Northeast Jacksonville Road.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $360,000

  • Length: 1.2mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northeast Highway 314

Road resurfacing from Southeast 1st Street Road to SR 40.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,585,390

  • Length: 2.3mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southeast 183rd Avenue Road

Road resurfacing from Southeast 180th Avenue Road to East Highway 40.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $2,249,209

  • Length: 4.7mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southeast 59th Street

Road resurfacing from South Magnolia Avenue to South Pine Avenue.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $902,383

  • Length: 2mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southeast 47th Avenue

Road resurfacing from Southeast Highway 42 to Southeast Highway 484.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,464,763

  • Length: 3.1mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southeast 73rd Avenue

Road resurfacing from Southeast 147th Street to Southeast Highway 42.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $706,121

  • Length: 1.8mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southeast Sunset  Harbor Road

Road resurfacing from South Highway 441 to Southeast 105th Avenue.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,888,666

  • Length: 2.8mi

  • Status: Upcoming

E. Highway 25 / S. Highway 25

Road resurfacing from Southeast 110th Street to Southeast Highway 464.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,825,746

  • Length: 7mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Southeast Maricamp Road

Road resurfacing from Southeast 64th Avenue Road to Oak Road.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,834,224

  • Length: 4.3mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest Highway 320

Road resurfacing from Highway 329 to I-75.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,410,240

  • Length: 3.2mi

  • Status: Upcoming

North Highway 314A

Road resurfacing from East Highway 40 to Northeast Highway 314.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,825,746

  • Length: 7mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest 150th Avenue

Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 96th Place.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $304,000

  • Length: 0.8mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northwest 145th Avenue Road

Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 96th Place.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $252,000

  • Length: 0.6mi

  • Status: Upcoming

Northeast 19th Avenue

Road resurfacing from Northeast 29th Street to Northeast 35th Street.

  • Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $172,000

  • Length: 0.4mi

  • Status: Upcoming

If you want more information, including a breakdown of how your tax dollars are being spent on public safety and other areas, click here.

