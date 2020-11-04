Ocala, Florida — Marion County residents voted to extend the penny sales tax for four more years.
The millions in revenue will go toward funding public safety, road projects, and animal shelter upgrades.
The revenue cannot be used for salaries.
The projected 2021-2024 funds that will be given to the sheriff’s office are as follows:
Marion County Jail
Cost:$8,680,604
- The price tag includes plans for a new perimeter security fence; updated plumbing and sewer systems; air conditioning system upgrades; emergency power upgrades; new stucco, paint, and window seals; efficient LED lighting; electronic cell door controls; updates to kitchen and medical facilities; boiler replacements and more.
Patrol Vehicles
Cost: $13,077,321
- The Sheriff’s Office plans to continue its vehicle replacement plan for its fleet. The replacement will include patrol vehicles, which includes being all SUVs being updated to all-wheel-drive.
- Vehicles for evidence technicians, civil process staff, and others that MCSO says have not been updated since 2007-2008.
- Refurbish 188 new patrol vehicles and 50 other vehicles for staff, inmate transport, and emergency management use.
Facilities Construction
Cost: $11,413,996
- MCSO is still constructing a new evidence building
- MSCO also wants to build a new hangar and special operations building, as well as a new gun range and driving pad.
- Construction on the new evidence facility as well as demolishing and repaving the site of the old building began in 2019-2020. Training facilities are scheduled to be built in 2020-2022. The hangar / special ops building will begin construction 2021-2022.
Mobile Command Unit
Cost: $1,331,000
- Mobile Command Unit will replace the existing vehicle which MCSO says is nearly 20 years old.
- The rig is to be acquired in 2021-2022
Computer servers and Data Storage
Cost: $1,747,500
- Upgrades to fiber optics and network; including servers, switches, and a new phone system for the main operations center, district offices, and county jail.
- Part of the data storage is for emails, dashcam, and bodycam video
- In 2017-2020 MCSO was given $4,285,446 for this project. Some improvements have been completed, however, the county says the upgrades will continue through 2023-2024.
Upcoming road projects and costs:
A new four-lane roadway from Northwest 44th Avenue to the Ocala city limits, including an interchange at I-75. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic development in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $5,875,000
-
Length: 2.3mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Adding two lanes from 0.19mi north of SR40 to 0.5mi north of US 27. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $32,825,000
-
Length: 3.76mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Southwest 49th Avenue South Segment F — A new four-lane divided roadway from Marion Oaks Manor to 0.7mi south of CR 484. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $5,919,449
-
Length: 1.6mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Southwest 49th Avenue North — A new two-lane divided roadway from Marion Oaks Trail to SW 95th Street. This will provide traffic-carrying capacity and enhance the opportunity for economic growth in the area.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $23,023,214
-
Length: 3.4mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Additional two lanes from Southwest 80th Street to 0.5mi north of Southwest 38th Street.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $19,817,914
-
Length: 3.7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southwest 95th Avenue Road to Southwest 80th Avenue
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $992,783
-
Length: 2.5mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southwest 49th Avenue Road to Southwest Highway 484.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $2,099,948
-
Length: 3.4mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Northwest 160th Avenue to Northwest 145th Avenue Road.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $741,307
-
Length: 1.9mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 100th Street.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $641,354
-
Length: 2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Anthony Road to Northeast Jacksonville Road.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $360,000
-
Length: 1.2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 1st Street Road to SR 40.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,585,390
-
Length: 2.3mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 180th Avenue Road to East Highway 40.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $2,249,209
-
Length: 4.7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from South Magnolia Avenue to South Pine Avenue.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $902,383
-
Length: 2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast Highway 42 to Southeast Highway 484.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,464,763
-
Length: 3.1mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 147th Street to Southeast Highway 42.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $706,121
-
Length: 1.8mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from South Highway 441 to Southeast 105th Avenue.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,888,666
-
Length: 2.8mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 110th Street to Southeast Highway 464.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,825,746
-
Length: 7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Southeast 64th Avenue Road to Oak Road.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,834,224
-
Length: 4.3mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Highway 329 to I-75.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $1,410,240
-
Length: 3.2mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from East Highway 40 to Northeast Highway 314.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $4,825,746
-
Length: 7mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 96th Place.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $304,000
-
Length: 0.8mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from West Highway 326 to Northwest 96th Place.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $252,000
-
Length: 0.6mi
-
Status: Upcoming
Road resurfacing from Northeast 29th Street to Northeast 35th Street.
-
Sales Tax Funding Estimate: $172,000
-
Length: 0.4mi
-
Status: Upcoming
If you want more information, including a breakdown of how your tax dollars are being spent on public safety and other areas, click here.