Marion County Public Schools’ update and actions taken related to the COVID-19 are as follows:

· Class of 2020 cap and gown deliveries start Monday and continue through May 15. A “drive-thru” format maintains safe social distancing and offers seniors the opportunity to make memorable moments with school leaders. Visit each school’s home page via www.marionschools.net for specific pick-up timeframes based on this schedule and senior’s last name initial:

Belleview High – Monday, May 4, 12 P.M-2 P.M

Vanguard High – Thursday, May 7, 9 A.M-11:30 A.M

Dunnellon High – Tuesday, May 12, 12 P.M-2 P.M

Lake Weir High – Tuesday, May 12, 5 P.M-7 P.M

North Marion High – Thursday, May 14, 9 A.M-11:30 A.M

Forest High – Friday, May 15, 9 A.M-12 P.M

West Port High – Students will receive their caps and gowns through the mail. This school will hold its drive-thru event for senior signs and yearbooks in the near future.

· High school graduation ceremonies should be announced later this week. School board members and district leaders are committed to honoring the Class of 2020 with recognition built around safe social distancing. Specific details, including dates and times, are forthcoming.

· June 1 is the last day of school for students. The school year was extended to make up days missed due to COVID-19. This extension meets state requirements for 900 hours of instruction annually.

· “Grab & Go” meal service is in the middle of its sixth week. This morning, 5,265 students received 10,530 breakfast and lunch meals. Since March 24, the district has delivered and handed out 257,455 meals. Click here to see updated delivery sites including 21 schools that prepare and deliver to 140-plus locations. Families can call 211 or text “FoodFL” to 877-7877 for their nearest serving location. This program serves ALL children 18 and under regardless of whether they walk or ride a bicycle, bus or car to school and continues Monday-Friday through June 1.

· The Florida Department of Education has launched a vitally important education impact survey for Florida students, parents, and educators to share their thoughts and opinions on recent crisis response from FDOE, their local school district, and their school. This feedback will help keep Florida’s students safe while ensuring they continue to receive the best education in the nation. This survey does not request any personal information, and answers are strictly anonymous. Access the survey here.

· The State of Florida also invites public opinion about reopening the state. Floridians can visit the public comment submission portal to share insight into Florida’s economy including the impacts on small businesses, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation, and sports and construction.

· Summer school plans continue being developed. Students typically attend by invitation only due to academic progress or credit recovery to graduate on-time. This summer’s programs will likely be virtually based and run June 15 – July 9, Monday – Thursday. Extended School Year (ESY) will also be offered on a virtual basis to students with exceptional needs. Summertime driver’s education classes have been canceled because safe social distancing is not possible. More details on summer school programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

· All MCPS employee evaluations are canceled for this school year.

· Current school year enrollment is being handled on a case-by-case basis with the School Choice office. Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year including VPK (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten) and kindergarten students is postponed as long as schools are physically closed. Once schools reopen, enrollment must be completed with a mandatory appointment at school. More details will be announced once schools physically reopen to the public, currently not before May 4.

· “Parking Lot Wi-Fi” continues free of charge, Monday-Friday, 9AM-7PM, at these schools: Belleview Middle, Dunnellon High, Forest High, Fort McCoy School, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Lake Weir Middle, North Marion High, North Marion Middle, Vanguard High, and West Port High. Users simply drive into the parking lot, log in, and access learning materials online. This service is provided through a partnership with the City of Ocala and its fiber network operation.