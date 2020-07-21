Marion County is reporting 2,550 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of July 20.
This is:
– An addition of 127 cases since yesterday (July 19)
– An increase of 1,823 cases since July 1
Of Marion COVID-19 tests from July 19, 21.1% were positive. The daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 tests in Florida on July 19 was 14.74%. Individuals who tested positive for the virus have ranged in age from 4 days old to 99 years old.
New COVID-19 related death
An 80-year-old male from Reddick has passed away after contracting COVID-19. He had underlying health conditions. A total of 30 individuals have died in Marion County after becoming ill with the virus. They range in age from 32 to 96.
