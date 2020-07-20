According to recently released court documents, the Florida Education Association has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to prevent Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials from forcing all school districts to reopen campuses for the 20-21 school year.
The announcement came Monday.
The lawsuit was filed against DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
Teacher Union reps and other officials want the decision for schools to reopen to be made at the local level. Additionally, teachers say they need the funding and time to safely reopen.
The order requires schools to open at least five days a week for all students. The order came after DeSantis recommended all Florida schools reopen at full capacity. DeSantis said that if schools remained closed, parents could not return to work.
FEA President Fedrick Ingram, said, “Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one. The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control.”
DeSantis said during a news conference that he believes schools should be open.
