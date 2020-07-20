Lawsuit filed against Marion County Sheriff, Billy Woods UPDATE: On July 2, 2020, at approximately 8 a.m., less than 24 hours after this article was published, Judge Anthony…

Woman threatened man over his sausage Ocklawaha, Florida -- An Ocklawaha woman remains behind bars after she was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery. A deputy…

Major controversy after police pulled over a firefighter Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- A major fire is raging after police in Pennsylvania conducted a traffic stop on a man who…

Jogger finds human head on side of road Florida — St. Petersburg Police shut down the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South after a human…

Ocala man remains behind bars after sexually… Ocala police arrested an Ocala man after UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital reported that he had been accused of sexually…

Ocala woman who previously gave up husband’s… Ocala police responded to Walmart, located at 2600 SW 19th Ave. Rd., in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the…

Investigation continues following shooting at Ocala… On July 11, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Ocala police responded to the Ocala Regional Sports Complex, located at 3500 SW…