Homosassa, Florida — On Wednesday, May 12, Citrus County Fire Rescue had to be dispatched to a vehicle fire at South Alabama Avenue and West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, Homosassa.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a Hummer engulfed in flames.
Responding to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency order due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, a Florida man, who is also the owner of the vehicle, was hoarding gas and had filled up four 5-gallon gas containers at Texaco Food Mart on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard and placed them in the back of the SUV.
Unofficially, authorities believe that the man lit a cigarette inside the vehicle after pulling away from the gas station.
The driver was injured but refused to be transported to a hospital against medical advice.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified and had to coordinate the cleanup of the fuel spill.
Fire crews responded to the scene at 10:59 a.m and had the scene cleared by 1:36 p.m.