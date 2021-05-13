Ocklawaha woman crawled through doggy door, charged… Ocklawaha, Florida -- An Ocklawaha woman was arrested and charged with five felonies after she broke into a home by…

Summerfield man, 19, faces multiple charges… Marion County -- A Summerfield man faces multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit. A Marion County sheriff's deputy was traveling…

Marion County sheriff’s deputy arrested for… Marion County, Florida -- A Marion County sheriff's deputy, identified as 46-year-old David Ur, was arrested Thursday and charged with…

14-year-old killed in crash, took… A 14-year-old, identified as Javariy Wilson, was killed in a crash Monday after he took his grandmother's SUV without permission…

Mother beats daughter and posts it to Facebook Investigators are looking into a video after someone recorded a mother beating her daughter with a belt and posted…

Silver Springs man all smiles after having bond… Silver Springs -- A Silver Springs man was all smiles and is being held without bail after having his bond…

FDLE Crime Report shows Ocala climbing… A Uniform Crime Report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows that total violent crime was up in…