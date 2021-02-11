Marion County — A fugitive is hiding out and wanted by authorities after he badly beat a woman all over her body with a belt.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jontrelle Litvon Bell, Jr.

Bell has a history of violence toward women.

In 2020, Bell was arrested after he became angry with his then-girlfriend for taking too long to get home from work.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the victim returned home, Bell was in a rage. She said he began yelling at her so she retreated to a bedroom and went to bed. A short time later, he entered the room and pressed really hard on her stomach.

The victim said he then began punching her with a closed fist. Bell then place his arm around the victim’s neck, put her in a chokehold, and cut off her airway.

When Bell finally released the victim, he told her to leave, at which time she called 911.

The victim told authorities that she had wanted to call before but was too scared because he always checked her phone. Additionally, she stated that Bell beat her on a daily basis.

It was determined that the victim had fresh bruising on her body. Moreover, she had numerous bruises in different stages of healing.

Bell denied hitting the victim. He told investigators that the injuries the victim had suffered were self-inflicted.

Bell stated, “She was mad because I would not touch her.”

He was charged with Felony Battery, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, and Violation of Probation for Marijuana, Domestic Violence, Strangulation, and Battery.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. You might be eligible for a cash reward. Anonymity is guaranteed.