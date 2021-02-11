A Marion County man known on the streets as “zipper face” was arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend.
Deputies responded to the Stage Top motel after a witness called 911 and reported that a man, later identified as Michael Pent, 21, has been fighting with a woman.
The victim told deputies that she and Pent have been in an intimate relationship for two months and that they had been arguing.
She said that she and Pent were standing in the lobby of the motel when Pent asked to use her phone. She told him that the battery was dead and she needed to go back to the room to get the charger.
At that time, the victim said Pent became enraged and began screaming and pushing her.
Surveillance footage showed that the woman ran from him and he chased her into the parking lot where he again, grabbed her, started “shoving her around,” and hit her.
Pent confessed and was arrested.
He was charged with Battery. Additionally, Pent was charged with Violation of Probation for previous arrests when he was charged with various felonies. He also has a history of domestic violence and heavy drug use.