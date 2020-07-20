A man who was recently arrested after he battered his fiance when she refused sex was arrested again after he violated a court-ordered injunction.

In April, Jose Arnaldo Espinosa-Millan, 42, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill, Simple Domestic Battery, and Kidnapping/False Imprisonment.

The victim stated that Espinosa-Millan had been wanting sex for several days, and when she refused, he would punch her in the face. A few days prior to being hit, the victim said that he put a gun to her head and asked if she wanted to be shot.

A judge ordered Espinosa-Millan to stay away from his finance following his arrest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

On July 7, Deputy Doody responded to the 5600 block of NE 5th Place after the victim called 911 and reported that her ex-fiance had hit her again.

According to the arrest affidavit, Espinosa-Millan entered the victim’s home uninvited.

Once inside the home, the two began to argue, at which time Espinosa-Millan grabbed the woman by the throat, pushed her up against the wall, and lifted her off the ground.

Espinosa-Millan then slammed the victim on the ground. As she returned to her feet and ran toward the bedroom to get her cell phone, he tackled her. When Espinosa-Millan saw that she was calling 911, he snatched the phone and threw it through a bedroom window.

He then fled the scene.

Deputy Doody located Espinosa-Millan at the Shangri-La motel on South Pine Avenue. While being questioned, he stated that he was allowed to be near the victim and denied that he had been involved in an altercation with her.

Espinosa-Millan was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery by Strangulation, Obstructing Justice, and Violation of a Pre-Trial Conditional Release.

He is currently being held without bond. His next court date is slated for August 11.