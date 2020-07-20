This Afternoon

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. East wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

As with any forecast, this is subject to change.