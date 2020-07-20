The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in catching a thief.
During the night time hours of July 10, 2020, a male driving a blue/green pickup truck arrived at the Splash Car Wash, located at 3813 SE Lake Weir Avenue, and drilled out the change machine.
The suspect was able to get away with over $100 in cash and coins.
On July 11, 2020, someone arrived at the Splash and Dash Car Wash located at 801 SW 27th Avenue, drilled out the cash machine, and was able to steal over $4,000 worth of currency.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the unknown suspect, contact Officer Maleske of the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.