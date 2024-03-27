Ocala, Florida — A career criminal who has multiple felony arrests and convictions is wanted by the Ocala Police Department.

Oscar Antonio Garcia, 38, is wanted in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the area.

Garcia has several felony arrests for Burglary, Larceny, Grand Theft, Grand Theft Auto, and more.

He may also be attempting to sell stolen goods online.

If you or someone you know has purchased an item from Garcia, including tools, trailers, motorcycles, lawn equipment, pressure washers, etc., you are asked to call Sgt. Fried at 352-369-7000.