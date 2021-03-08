Lowell Correctional Institution, located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road, Ocala, is now hiring certified and non-certified correctional officers.

Lowell Correctional Institution offers rewarding correctional officer career opportunities. Becoming a correctional officer in Florida means you are joining a family of hardworking men and women who are dedicated to ensuring public safety throughout the state. Once you join, there are many career advancement steps that progress from Correctional Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Major, and Colonel. From there management positions include Assistant Wardens and Wardens. Correctional Officers might also have the opportunity to join special teams such as Rapid Response Teams, Crisis Response Team, Interdiction Units, K-9 Units, and many other special team opportunities.

Standard Benefits:

Paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays

Comprehensive health insurance and life insurance with accidental death and dismemberment benefits

Supplemental dental, vision, life, disability, and hospitalization insurance

Promotional Opportunities

Tuition-Free college courses

457 Tax Deferred Retirement Plan

Correctional Officers and Probation Officers May Also Receive:

“Special Risk” retirement multiplier

Annual uniform and shoe allowance (Correctional Officer only)

Salary Information:

Trainee Officer: $30,150.38 annually

Certified Officer: $33,500.22 annually

Annual uniform and shoe allowance of $325.00.

Criminal Justice Incentive Pay up to $1,560.00 annually ($130.00 per month).

Job Description:

Supervise inmates, Observe traffic in and around the compound Monitor, supervise and screen inmate visitor traffic Make periodic patrols of quarters and work areas Maintain proper security of inmates being transported Maintain knowledge of communication and other electronic equipments Maintain and demonstrate proficiency in the use and care of firearms, restraint methods and equipment and emergency measures Maintain a record of equipment, supplies and other items Check inmate mail for possible contraband.

Qualifications:

Be at least 18 years of age Be a citizen of the United States notwithstanding any laws of the State to the contrary Be a high school graduate or its “equivalent” Be able to pass a background investigation and not have been convicted of any felony or of a misdemeanor involving perjury or a false statement Be able to pass a medical examination Must possess a valid driver’s license Must not have a dishonorable characterization of military service.

The application is a two-step process:

Submit a State of Florida Application online at www.FLDCjobs.com

Complete the willingness supplemental form Select Lowell as 1st choice

The links to apply are below – Put Lowell as your 1st & 2nd Choice

Step 1

Click Here to complete the State of Florida application.

After the application has been submitted, go to Step 2 below.

Step 2

Click Here to complete the Correctional Officer Supplemental Application

If you have any questions, contact the recruiter, Sergeant Jessica Chapman, at jessica.chapman@fdc.myflorida.com or call 352-690-8676.

