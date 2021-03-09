Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to reports of a vehicle crash with entrapment on the 5100 block of SR 40 at 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
OFR Engines 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the call.
Upon arrival, crews encountered a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck and a sedan with heavy damage. The driver of the sedan was entrapped.
Crews from Engine 4, Rescue 4, and Tower 1 stabilized the vehicle and began extrication. Within 16 minutes, the patient had been extricated and prepped for transport. The patient was then trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
No other injuries were reported.