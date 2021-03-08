Career criminal arrested after witnesses reported he… A Marion County man known on the streets as "zipper face" was arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend. Deputies responded…

Florida man, naked, shaking his penis at people, shot Florida — A Florida man is in critical condition after he brought the wrong weapon to a gunfight and was…

Automax accused of kicking potential buyer off lot… [Last updated on February 12, 2021, at 9:25 a.m.] An Ocala man, identified as Adam, says he is angry at…

Florida man dropped the ball, cut off… Florida -- A Florida man who snipped off the penis of his wife's lover has now been sentenced to prison.…

Florida man shoots wife’s lover at point blank… A Florida man remained behind bars Monday after he shot his wife's lover to death on February 4. According to…

FDLE Crime Report shows Ocala climbing… A Uniform Crime Report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows that total violent crime was up in…

Ocala woman allegedly raped, left on side of road,… The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman. The victim told…