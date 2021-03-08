A seven-hour standoff with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team ended with three dead.
On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m, MCSO deputies responded to a shooting on SW Plantation Street, Dunnellon, after several reports of shots being fired.
Upon arrival, deputies found that Michael Chiswick, 39, had shot his mother, Joann Chiswick, 63, in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael then locked himself in the house and refused to come out.
According to reports, Michael fired several shots at deputies and others from inside the house.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., SWAT entered the home and found that Michael had fatally shot his 85-year-old grandmother, Flory Chiswick, and himself.
The investigation is ongoing.