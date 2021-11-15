Ocala, Florida – The 37th Annual Light Up Ocala returns to downtown Ocala Saturday, Nov. 20, 4 to 9 p.m. The annual lighting ceremony located in historic downtown Ocala will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is, “Let it Glow.”

This year’s event will be modified to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with limited vendor and entertainment options. Visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering, practice social distancing of six feet when possible, and frequently sanitize their hands. Sanitization stations will be available at multiple locations in the event area.

The event will feature three entrainment zones throughout the downtown area that will feature live music and performers.

Stage One – Sponsored by Ocala Health

Downtown Square – SE Broadway and Magnolia Avenue

Live music by Audio Exchange – back by popular demand!

Photo opportunities at the holiday tree

Citizens’ Circle – Fort King Street and Osceola Avenue

Socially distanced photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Live music by Sidepiece (4 – 5 p.m. and 7 – 8:30 p.m.)

Variety of local dance and performance groups (5 – 7 p.m.)

Corner of NE First Street and NE First Avenue

Featuring live DJ, Acrobatic Variety Show and Powerskip Shows (4 – 8:30 p.m.)

Marion Theatre – 50 S Magnolia Ave.

Movie screening of the animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” inside the Marion Theatre

Photo opportunity with larger-than-life Grinch

Additional entertainment throughout the night includes the Punch and Judy puppet show (corner of Fort King Street and Magnolia), Living Angels (corner of Fort King Street and SE First Ave.), stilt walker, photo ops, and kids’ zone (parking lot on NE First Street between N Magnolia and NE First Ave).

At 4:30 p.m., the Junior Sunshine Parade will begin at the corner of S Magnolia Avenue and E Fort King Street. The parade will make its way through downtown, going past the gazebo, up to NE First Street, then returning to SE First Avenue and E Fort King Street. The parade will include performances from local dance studios, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts Troops, Cub Scout Packs, and a special appearance by Santa.

Guests are encouraged to utilize two parking lots that will offer free shuttle rides throughout the event:

The first shuttle will pick up guests at the Marion Technical Institute parking lot, 1614 SE Fort King St., and will drop guests off at the intersection of SE Watula Avenue and SE Third Street. This shuttle will run approximately every 20 minutes between 3 and 10 p.m.

The second shuttle will pick up guests at the Ocala Skate Park, 517 NE Ninth St, and will drop guests off at the intersection of NE Watula Avenue and State Road 40. This shuttle will run approximately every 10 minutes between 3:45 and 9:30 p.m.