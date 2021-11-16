Florida — An Osceola County deputy was fired after he attempted to help his cousin flee from deputies.

According to records, Deputy Kevin Encarnacion was arrested Tuesday morning.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he is angry over the incident.

Sheriff Lopez said that Encarnacion’s cousin, Enrique Davis, was involved in a domestic violence dispute and the victim had called 911 for help.

Davis then feld the scene.

Lopez said, Deputy Encarnacion, told Davis not to answer his cell phone and instructed him on where other officers would be looking for him.

Encarnacion’s plan was foiled because Davis left his Apple watch at the scene and the victim could see messages between Deputy Encarnacion and Davis. When she saw the messages, she called the sheriff’s office to tell them that Davis was getting help from the inside.

Encarnacion was charged with accessory after the fact and official misconduct. The charges are third-degree felonies.

Davis was also arrested.

Deputy Encarnacion had been with the department since 2017.