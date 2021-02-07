Marion County – COVID-19 is creating a dire need for temporary school bus drivers in Marion County Public Schools. So much so, the district wants to immediately fill 20 recently-created temporary driving positions.
With about 280 buses on the road every school day, nearly 20 percent of current drivers are absent thanks to positive COVID-19 cases and direct contact quarantining. That’s twice the normal rate. To help solve the issue, the district is partnering with CareerSource Citrus/Levy/Marion and holding a job fair just for bus drivers.
The fair takes place Wednesday, February 17, 10 A.M-2 P.M at CareerSource CLM in Ocala (2703 NE 14 St., 34470).
Prior to attending, applicants should register with www.EmployFlorida.com, search for Job Order 11339589 then follow the application instructions. Make an appointment for the event by calling 352.840.5757 and plan to follow social distancing protocols.
Applicants must be at least 21, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a minimum of five years of driving experience. Commercial driving experience with a CDL Class B with P.S. endorsement is preferred but not required.
For more information, call 800.434.5627 (JOBS) ext. 1272.