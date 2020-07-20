One person was killed and another was injured Sunday following a single-vehicle crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old man was riding his motorcycle southbound on SE 180 Avenue Road (.4 miles north of CR 314A) when he failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the west side of the roadway causing his motorcycle to flip multiple times.
According to reports, the driver and the female passenger, 37, were ejected onto the west side of the roadway.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The passenger was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
FHP did not release the names of those involved.