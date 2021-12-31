Beloved and adored actress Betty White has died at the age of 99. The sad news comes just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

Law enforcement said White passed away at her home on New Year’s Eve morning.

White is best known for her role on Golden Girls, which aired from 1985 to 1992.

White was also amazing in Lake Placid and The Proposal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

In a public statement, White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas, said, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

On Dec. 28, White Tweeted, “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up.”

In a December interview with People magazine, White said, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health.”

She also said she was excited about turning 100.

White was born in Oak Park, Illinois on Jan. 17, 1922.