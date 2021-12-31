Most all police departments across Florida will not enforce local ordinances regarding noise or related violations involving fireworks due to Senate Bill 140, which was passed in 2018.

Officials said the use of 911 should be reserved for real emergencies only.

Senate Bill 140

An act relating to fireworks; creating s. 791.08, 3 F.S.; defining the term “designated holiday”; providing an exemption for the use of fireworks solely and exclusively during a designated holiday; providing construction; providing legislative intent; prohibiting homeowners’ associations from promulgating certain rules or regulations; providing an effective date.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Florida:

Section 1. Section 791.08, Florida Statutes, is created to read:

(791.08) Use during designated holidays; exemption.— As used in this section, the term “designated holiday” means:

New Year’s Day, January 1;

Independence Day, July 4; or

New Year’s Eve, December 31.

This chapter does not prohibit the use of fireworks solely and exclusively during a designated holiday.

OPD previously told Ocala Post, “Unless there is blatant misuse or abuse observed that may result in the serious injury of someone or property damage, the Ocala Police Department will not respond to calls related to fireworks and fireworks noise violations.”