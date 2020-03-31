Bodycam video shows guardian was calm during arrest Marion County -- Bodycam video shows just how calm former guardian Rebecca Lee Fierle-Santoian was while being served an arrest…

DOH Marion County COVID-19 update OCALA, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) has continued heavy activities this week as part of…

Coast Dental delivers an upsetting blow to employees… Special to Ocala Post Employees with Coast Dental say they could not believe their eyes when they received an email…

Hand sanitizer and antifreeze are not the same thing There have been dozens of posts in regards to hand sanitizer(s) and pets. In one post, Judith David, wrote, "PET…

March 20, COVID-19 update – Marion County,… Last updated on March 20, at 7:15 p.m. The DOH reported that Marion County has its first confirmed case of…

Marion County DOH confirms first case of COVID-19 Marion County received notice of its first positive case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, today. The person ill with the…

Work requirements waived for SNAP and TANF At the request of Governor DeSantis, and in accordance with the federal Families First Coronavirus Act, the Department of Children…