Liberal Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw does not want citizens to stand their ground if they are confronted by a carjacker.

Like many Democratic-run cities, Philadelphia is overridden crime. Since Jan. 1, 2022, the city has had nearly 100 reported carjackings.

Records show that in three of the recent incidents, armed civilians shot four of the suspects. However, Outlaw wants victims to turn the other cheek.

In an info graphic distributed to citizens, it reads:

If you are confronted by a carjacker, give up your car and leave the scene

Avoid verbal and physical confrontations

If there is a child in the vehicle let the carjacker know.

Make a mental note of the suspect and a description of any of the vehicle(s) involved, including their own.

Call 911 as soon as possible

Citizens say they will continue to fight against the crime, but Outlaw says it’s not worth getting hurt or killed.

