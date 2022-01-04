A Georgia Coffee Correctional Facility officer, identified as Angelique Tucker, 25, was arrested in early December after an Ocala Police Officer Micah Smith says he pulled her over for illegal tint.

Smith says he saw a black Charger traveling eastbound on SR 40 approaching S. Pine Ave. when he stopped the vehicle for dark tint.

After stopping the vehicle, it was determined that the tint on the front windows was within the legal limit. However, Officer Smith reported that the rear tint was too dark and that the strip on the front windshield was “below the As-1 line.”

While speaking with Tucker, who was the driver of the vehicle, Officer Smith stated that he could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Officer Smith then advised Tucker that her tint was illegal and asked for her license and registration.

Tucker also had two passengers — Assyria Watts was in the front passenger seat and Javorise Watkins was in the rear passenger seat.

The officer ran a warrant check on all three occupants of the vehicle and turned up negative results.

Upon returning to the vehicle, Officer Smith advised that he intended to search the vehicle, at which time Tucker stated that she did not give permission for a search. Office Smith then told Tucker that because he smelled marijuana that he had a right to search her vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a black trash bag on the back floorboard that contained marijuana, fentanyl, and MDPV (an amphetamine).

Tucker denied any knowledge of the drugs.

All three suspects were charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Amphetamines, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell. They are each being held on a $202,000 bond.