Marion County — On January 3, 2022, detectives responded to the Circle-K located at 16991 E Highway 40, Ocala, after the general manager reported that an employee had been stealing from the store.

According to reports, the general manager, Kenneth Stafford, told detectives that his employee, identified as Rebecca Mae Church, had stolen $811 in scratch-off tickets.

Surveillance footage showed Church putting lottery tickets in her purse on multiple occasions and, in some instances, she would scratch the tickets in plain view of the camera.

Church was also heard on camera bragging to customers that she had won $50.00 on a scratch-off ticket.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Article continued below

Stafford told authorities that he made the discovery while taking inventory and then notified police after reviewing camera footage.

Additionally, the surveillance footage showed that Church stole an unknown amount of money from the Red Cross donation jar.

While detectives were at the store investigating, Church showed up for her work shift.

When questioned, Church stated that she had found the lottery tickets in the trash. She then stated that customers had purchased the tickets for her.

When the officer told Church that they had surveillance video, she would only admit to taking four tickets. She told detectives that she accidentally forgot to pay for them and meant to return them. Church told investigators that she discarded the tickets at another store.

Church was arrested and charged with Larceny Retail Theft, VOP for Cocaine, and VOP for Fleeing and Eluding.

She was released on January 9, on a $6,000 bond.