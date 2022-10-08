1 of 4

Ocala, Florida — On Friday, Oct. 7, at approximately 8:52 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue’s Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 1900 block of SW First Street after a residential fire was reported in the area.

Units arrived on the scene at 8:55 p.m. to find a single-story abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was under control within three minutes of the units’ arrival and extinguished by 9:02 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.