An Ocala man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined that he was in possession of child pornography.

According to reports, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Nicholas Sutliff received a tip that 30-year-old Johnny Berto Pantoja Algarin was in possession of files containing child pornography.

During the investigation, Detective Sutliff found evidence that Algarin was the individual who had possessed files containing child pornography.

On Tuesday, Detective detectives made contact with Algarin at his Ocala home, located at 1421 SW 27th Avenue, Apt. 405, in the Promenade at Ocala Apartments.

Detectives told Algarin that they had discovered evidence that indicated he had possessed inappropriate material involving children.

Detectives retrieved one of Algarin’s electronic devices and through forensic examination, the device showed eight files containing child pornography.

During an interview, Algarin confessed and stated that he used the fake name of “Michael Lawson” in connection with his illicit activities in order to hide those activities from his wife.

Additionally, Algarin admitted that he viewed child pornography.

Algarin was charged with eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He is being held on a $16,000 bond.