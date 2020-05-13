Police officer makes strong video against other… UPDATE: Officer Anderson made a follow-up video. The link is at the bottom of this article. Port of Seattle Police…

Officer placed on paid leave following video… Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson said three hours after he was told by his department they were in…

Tornadoes touch down across Florida, cause damage Video courtesy of Seth with Florida Cleaning & Restoration Group [Last updated on April 20, 2020, at 2:55 p.m.] The…

FHP: MCSO Sgt. charged with careless driving following crash On Sunday, Marion County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bloom, 47, was driving east on County Road 464 when he rear-ended…

Marion County Public School updates and actions for COVID-19 Below is the Marion County Public School updates and actions related to COVID-19: · “Parking Lot Wi-Fi” is now available…

Belleview business heavily damaged by fire [Submitted video] Belleview, Florida -- TSL Commercial Landscaping, located 10521 US-27, Belleview, suffered significant damage Monday following a fire.…

Four Northern Michigan sheriffs uphold Constitution,… Video courtesy of Ricky Giannetti via Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine Michigan -- In what many are…